Dr. Ali Dini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Dini, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Dini, MD
Dr. Ali Dini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Dini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dini's Office Locations
-
1
Arash A Dini MD Medical Corp.4415 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (323) 525-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dini?
Dr. Dini thoroughly examined me and determined quickly what to prescribe me which has been helping more than any other medication previously. I think he has great extensive experience and that showed and it helping my situation.
About Dr. Ali Dini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518185537
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dini accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dini works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.