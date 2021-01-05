Overview

Dr. Ali Dural, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Medical Center



Dr. Dural works at Digestive Specialists P.A. in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.