Dr. Ali Dural, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Dural, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Medical Center
Digestive Specialists P.A.111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0033
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (936) 321-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I’ve had the unfortunate experience of having several exams and colonoscopies and a procedure to remove polyps and Dr Dural was wonderful each time I’ve seen him. I will continue to return for check ups and receive care from him as he continues to provide excellent information and advice.
About Dr. Ali Dural, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376543470
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- Rush-Westlake Hosp
- Grant Hospital
Dr. Dural has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dural accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dural has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dural works at
Dr. Dural has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dural on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dural. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dural.
