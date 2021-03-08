Overview of Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD

Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. El-Menshawi works at Psychiatric Grp Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.