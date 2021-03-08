Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Menshawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD
Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. El-Menshawi's Office Locations
Psychiatric Group of Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 17, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 275-0745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It's rare to feel truly seen by a medical professional but that was the case here. The staff are so kind and generally amazing and my doctor was exceptional. So good to know I have a safe place.
About Dr. Ali El-Menshawi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Menshawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Menshawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Menshawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Menshawi speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Menshawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Menshawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Menshawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Menshawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.