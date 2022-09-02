Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD
Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Elfandi's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/Electrophysiology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elfandi?
Dr. Elfandi is the best. My husband went to the emergency room, ended up having blockages in four arteries. One was 99%, one 95% and two 80-90%. He was near death and had no clue. Dr. Elfandi took him for a heart cath and found all of this and put stents in the two worst blockages immediately and fixed the last two one month later. He explained everything in great detail. He is truly a caring doctor. The appointments in his office or in the hospital are never rushed. He came to the room before and after the procedures to check on my husband. He puts in long days. I feel that anyone who goes to Dr. Elfandi is going to the best. He will address any concerns you have. If it is not treated at his office he will refer you to another doctor. The office staff is great. They worked my husband in quickly when needed. All prescriptions were called in immediately.
About Dr. Ali Elfandi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1669816336
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
