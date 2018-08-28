Overview of Dr. Ali Enayati, MD

Dr. Ali Enayati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Chas R Drew University Med and Science



Dr. Enayati works at Century Wellness Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.