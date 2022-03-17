Overview

Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ghazanfari works at ATEMBIS in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.