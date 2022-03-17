See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Ghazanfari works at ATEMBIS in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Chandler Office
    333 N Dobson Rd Ste 15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 926-3353
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Main Office Mesa
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 926-3353
  3. 3
    AZ Elite Surgeons, LLC
    726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-6500
  4. 4
    MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona
    7534 E 2nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 926-3353

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr Ghazanfari performed a laparoscopic Cholecystectomy on me on 3/10/2022. He was very professional and his bedside manner was wonderful (refreshing nowadays). This procedure is not a pleasant one by any means but Dr Gazanfari did a wonderful job. I would highly recommend this doctor.
    Greg — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Persian
    • 1528261732
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center Phx Az 85006
    • Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center Phx Az 85006
    • St George's University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Ghazanfari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazanfari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghazanfari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghazanfari has seen patients for Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazanfari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazanfari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazanfari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazanfari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazanfari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

