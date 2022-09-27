Overview of Dr. Ali Ghods, MD

Dr. Ali Ghods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Ghods works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.