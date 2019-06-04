Dr. Ali Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Haas, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Haas, MD
Dr. Ali Haas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
-
1
Venice Plastic Surgery836 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 103, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 492-4775
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haas?
Love Dr. Ali Haas he has saved me from 2 dog attacks and a 3rd degree burn. I would never see any other surgery to work on me !
About Dr. Ali Haas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962513168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.