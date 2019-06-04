Overview of Dr. Ali Haas, MD

Dr. Ali Haas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Haas works at Venice Plastic Surgery in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.