Dr. Ali Haas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Venice, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Haas, MD

Dr. Ali Haas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Haas works at Venice Plastic Surgery in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Venice Plastic Surgery
    836 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 103, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-4775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2019
    Love Dr. Ali Haas he has saved me from 2 dog attacks and a 3rd degree burn. I would never see any other surgery to work on me !
    Jeri in Venice, FL — Jun 04, 2019
    About Dr. Ali Haas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962513168
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

