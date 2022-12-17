Overview of Dr. Ali Hachem, MD

Dr. Ali Hachem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hachem works at Cancer Center Of Huntsville in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.