Overview of Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD

Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Hafezi works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.