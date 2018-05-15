Dr. Hafezi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD
Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Hafezi's Office Locations
Pain Management/ Physical Medicine & Rehab12462 Putnam St Ste 402, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous going to a new doctor, but with in my first visit he made me feel at ease, he listened to me and addressed all of my issues
About Dr. Ali Hafezi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245257948
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hafezi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hafezi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafezi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hafezi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafezi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafezi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.