Dr. Ali Hamedani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Hamedani, MD
Dr. Ali Hamedani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Hamedani's Office Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ali Hamedani, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528403219
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
