Overview

Dr. Ali Hammoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Hammoud works at Grand Street Gastroenterology Inc in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.