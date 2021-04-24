Dr. Ali Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Hammoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Grand Street Gastroenterology Inc33 Grand St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8700
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Division of Cardiology55 Grand St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Set me up with a doctor in Westchester county back close to 2008. Owe him my life. I was transplanted on August 29 th 2010 in Westchester Medical center. Thank you Dr. Hammoud!
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- New York University
Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.