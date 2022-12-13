Dr. Ali Hamzei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamzei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Hamzei, MD
Dr. Ali Hamzei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hamzei is a caring wonderful cardiologist who I have been seeing in the Encinitas Scripps Cardiology office for 4 years now. I highly recommend him. He also sees patients in La Jolla.
About Dr. Ali Hamzei, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
