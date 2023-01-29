See All Dermatologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Ali Hendi, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (58)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Hendi, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Hendi works at Frederick Dermatology Assocs in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ali Hendi MD PC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 725, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Paget's Extramammary Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2023
    This review is for a recent skin cancer check by Dr. Hendi. I was seen promptly and both Dr. Hendi and all staff I interacted with were friendly and excellent communicators. Very satisfied.
    — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Ali Hendi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1316935521
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Hendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendi works at Frederick Dermatology Assocs in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hendi’s profile.

    Dr. Hendi has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

