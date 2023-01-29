Dr. Ali Hendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Hendi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Hendi, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Ali Hendi MD PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 725, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendi?
This review is for a recent skin cancer check by Dr. Hendi. I was seen promptly and both Dr. Hendi and all staff I interacted with were friendly and excellent communicators. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Ali Hendi, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1316935521
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
