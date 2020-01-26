Dr. Ali Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Husain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Husain works at
Locations
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Husain is excellent all the way around,his knowledge,his personality,explains things well,always answers all questions.I totally trust what he says.
About Dr. Ali Husain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316998883
Education & Certifications
- University Of I Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
