Overview

Dr. Ali Husain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at Frederick Endoscopy Center in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.