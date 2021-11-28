Dr. Iqtidar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD
Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Iqtidar works at
Dr. Iqtidar's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Cardiology13100 E 136th St Ste 1200, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 678-2000
-
2
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (248) 425-9147
-
3
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (217) 494-1510
-
4
Iu Health Tipton Hospital1000 S Main St, Tipton, IN 46072 Directions (317) 944-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqtidar?
I and my wife Dr. Asma Masood had more than 4 visits to our Cardiologist Dr. Ali F. Iqtidar at IUHN and IUH Saxony Fishers since last four months. He also did my catherization and put stents during two heart procedures on my wife. We are not only satisfied but impressed by his professionalism and dedication. He is not only a professional doctor but a gentleman. We give him 5 out of 5 stars and recommend him to family and friends. Retired University Professor Muhammad T. Masood and Retired Physician (Ob/Gny) Asma Masood.
About Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780781088
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqtidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqtidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqtidar works at
Dr. Iqtidar has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqtidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqtidar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqtidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqtidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqtidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.