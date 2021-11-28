Overview of Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD

Dr. Ali Iqtidar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Iqtidar works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN, Carmel, IN and Tipton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.