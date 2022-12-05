See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Ali Kalamchi III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ali Kalamchi III, MD

Dr. Ali Kalamchi III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. 

Dr. Kalamchi III works at Ali Kalamchi MD in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalamchi III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ali Kalamchi MD PA
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1104, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 738-1100
  2. 2
    Christianacare
    4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 738-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2022
    From the thorough, compassionate initial consultation, to the impeccable disc replacement surgery, to the attentive post-surgical bedside care on a holiday weekend, Dr. Kalamchi was a godsend every step of the way. Phenomenal surgeon and wonderful human being!
    About Dr. Ali Kalamchi III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942254370
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Kalamchi III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalamchi III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalamchi III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalamchi III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalamchi III works at Ali Kalamchi MD in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Kalamchi III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalamchi III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalamchi III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalamchi III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalamchi III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

