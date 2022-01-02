Overview

Dr. Ali Karakurum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Karakurum works at Advanced Gastroenterology & Endoscopy in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.