Dr. Ali Karakurum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Karakurum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Karakurum works at
Advanced Gastroenterology and Endoscopy PC70 N Country Rd Ste 201, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 331-0200
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Dr. Karakurum had to put a " biliary stent" in my gallbladder after emergency gallbladder surgery in July 2021. He explained the procedure well and performed the procedure with no complications. I highly recommend Dr. Karakurum without hesitation!
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1275570285
- Nassau County Med Center
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Gastroenterology
