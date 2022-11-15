Dr. Ali Karrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Karrar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Karrar, MD
Dr. Ali Karrar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Karrar works at
Dr. Karrar's Office Locations
Michigan Rheumatology Group8200 S Saginaw St Ste 500, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 953-8700
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers1522 Janes Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 755-0316
Mclaren Medical Management -family Practice1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 667-0067Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Karra is nice and listens. The only thing is there is long wait times sometimes. Everyone is very nice though.
About Dr. Ali Karrar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1871520239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karrar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karrar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karrar works at
Dr. Karrar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karrar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karrar speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Karrar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karrar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.