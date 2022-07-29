Dr. Ali Kasraeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasraeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Kasraeian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Kasraeian, MD
Dr. Ali Kasraeian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Kasraeian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kasraeian's Office Locations
-
1
Kasraeian Urology6269 Beach Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 637-8376
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasraeian?
He seems to be driven to provide the best care for each individual patient. Highly skilled in all the latest and cutting edge technics and procedures. He always answers all my questions, gives me the best options and sometimes spends 30 or more minutes during and after my office visits. If he's not your Urologist, you may not be getting appropriate care.
About Dr. Ali Kasraeian, MD
- Urology
- English, French and Persian
- 1336213271
Education & Certifications
- Montsouris Institute - Paris France
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasraeian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasraeian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasraeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasraeian works at
Dr. Kasraeian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasraeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasraeian speaks French and Persian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasraeian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasraeian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasraeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasraeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.