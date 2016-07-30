See All Hematologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD

Hematology
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD

Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Khojasteh works at Ali Khojasteh MD in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khojasteh's Office Locations

    Columbia Comprehensive Cancer Care
    500 N Keene St Ste 202, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 442-6800
    Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories
    1705 Christy Dr Ste 214, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 893-6404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 30, 2016
    He takes in account your whole well being. Mind body and soul.
    Doug in Jefferson City, MO — Jul 30, 2016
    About Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD

    • Hematology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1467411488
    Education & Certifications

    • U Mo Hosps
    • Philadelphia Genl Hosp-U Penn
    • Pahlavi University
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
