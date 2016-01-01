Overview of Dr. Ali Khoobehi, MD

Dr. Ali Khoobehi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khoobehi works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Hammond in Hammond, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.