Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD
Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kooshkabadi's Office Locations
- 1 9103 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-6904
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr. Kooshkabadi - three years ago I was lucky enough to land in his capable hands and not a day goes by that I don't feel grateful for that. He is no nonsense, but very humble and sincerely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1306078183
Education & Certifications
- Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center
