Overview of Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD

Dr. Ali Kooshkabadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.