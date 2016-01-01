See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Ali Kurady, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ali Kurady, MD

Dr. Ali Kurady, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Iraqi Commission for Medical Specialization in Pediatrics (Iraq)

Dr. Kurady works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurady's Office Locations

  1
    EHM Service Line - Hospitalist RWJBH Corporate
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-2782
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Ali Kurady, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1093154379
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Iraqi Commission for Medical Specialization in Pediatrics (Iraq)
    Internship
    • Ministry of Health Hospitals (Iraq)
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Kurady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurady works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kurady’s profile.

    Dr. Kurady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

