Overview of Dr. Ali Latefi, DO

Dr. Ali Latefi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Latefi works at Tennova Medical Group in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.