Dr. Ali Latefi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Latefi, DO
Dr. Ali Latefi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Latefi's Office Locations
-
1
Tennova Medical Group647 Dunlop Ln Ste 206, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3836
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was understanding at the time of my visit. He helped me through my surgery and recovery and was very pleased.
About Dr. Ali Latefi, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1215972732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latefi has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latefi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Latefi speaks Persian.
