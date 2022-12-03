Overview of Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD

Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Mahajerin works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Ludington in Ludington, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.