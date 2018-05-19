Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD
Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Thiensville, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Dr. Mahdavi's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Thiensville, WI 53097 Directions (414) 585-1949
-
2
Aurora Medical Center Grafton975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 329-1000
-
3
Aurora Gynecologic Oncology8901 W Lincoln Ave Fl 1, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 329-5656
-
4
Aurora Medical Center Summit36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Directions (262) 434-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
5
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdavi?
Wonderful Doctor, miss him very much. Does not make rash decisions. Discusses everything with you as a person not just a patient. Kind and considerate and very compassionate with his patients.
About Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
- 1578628350
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine/Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Providence Hospital and Medical Center/Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Tehran U
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahdavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavi works at
Dr. Mahdavi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahdavi speaks Arabic, Persian and Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.