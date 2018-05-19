See All Oncologists in Thiensville, WI
Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD

Oncology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD

Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Thiensville, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Mahdavi works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee in Thiensville, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI, West Allis, WI, Summit, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahdavi's Office Locations

    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
    13111 N Port Washington Rd, Thiensville, WI 53097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 585-1949
    Aurora Medical Center Grafton
    975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 329-1000
    Aurora Gynecologic Oncology
    8901 W Lincoln Ave Fl 1, West Allis, WI 53227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 329-5656
    Aurora Medical Center Summit
    36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 434-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Advanced Healthcare
    3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 352-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2018
    Wonderful Doctor, miss him very much. Does not make rash decisions. Discusses everything with you as a person not just a patient. Kind and considerate and very compassionate with his patients.
    Kathy Reimer’s in Roscoe , IL — May 19, 2018
    About Dr. Ali Mahdavi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
    • 1578628350
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Irvine/Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center
    • Providence Hospital and Medical Center/Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Tehran U
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
