Overview of Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD

Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamtramck, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Mahmood works at Am Urgent Care Plc in Hamtramck, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.