Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Mahmood works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Rectal Tumor, Anal or Rectal Pain and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-3300
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    8520 Broadway St Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Anal or Rectal Pain
Sphincterotomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Anal or Rectal Pain
Sphincterotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 11, 2022
    I was a patient of Dr. Mahmood whewn I had cancer in 201-2011. I LOVEEEEE this doctor and his staff. I AM A REFERRAL CORDINATOR IN A CLINIC AND RECOMMENED HIM WHEN NEEDED.
    Haydee Rios-Menual — Feb 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD
    About Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1548439888
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ferguson/Blodgett Hospital
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Excision of Rectal Tumor, Anal or Rectal Pain and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

