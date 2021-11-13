See All Radiation Oncologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine | University of California Berkeley and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Mazloom works at North Cypress Radiation Oncology in Cypress, TX with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Westerm Radiation Oncology Associates P.A.
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 912-3650
  2. 2
    Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology
    314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 208, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 503-1273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • LifeSynch
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mazloom?

    Nov 13, 2021
    This week, I had my last appointment with Dr. Mazloom, and even though I will no longer be his patient, he made sure I had the necessary care I need in the future by recommending a physical therapist. They contacted me almost immediately. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Mazloom and his incredible staff. They care so much, and you feel it from the very first appointment to the very last one. Thank you ALL, and I do mean each and everyone of you. Sincerely!! ??
    Jackie Raabe — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mazloom to family and friends

    Dr. Mazloom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mazloom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962794560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine | University of California Berkeley
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazloom has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.