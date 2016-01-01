Dr. Mithani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Mithani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mithani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
-
2
North Texas Comprehensive Cardiology Pllc425 N Highland Ave Ste 120, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (469) 326-2636
-
3
Texomacare Specialty Physicians5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 100, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (469) 326-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mithani?
About Dr. Ali Mithani, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1952538555
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mithani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mithani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mithani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mithani speaks Hindi.
Dr. Mithani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mithani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mithani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mithani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.