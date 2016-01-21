Dr. Moattari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Moattari, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Moattari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 Avocado Ave Ste 502, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-7706
Paul D Rosenblit MD18821 Delaware St Ste 202, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 375-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional and knowledgable. I had some hormonal problem for 8 years and he could treat me. I feel so great and I really appreciate that. THANK YOU DR. MOAATARI :) and also about the nurse, she is so kind and focused.
About Dr. Ali Moattari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265487581
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
