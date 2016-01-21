See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Ali Moattari, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (11)
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ali Moattari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 502, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-7706
  2. 2
    Paul D Rosenblit MD
    18821 Delaware St Ste 202, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 375-5572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2016
    He is very professional and knowledgable. I had some hormonal problem for 8 years and he could treat me. I feel so great and I really appreciate that. THANK YOU DR. MOAATARI :) and also about the nurse, she is so kind and focused.
    Zohreh — Jan 21, 2016
    About Dr. Ali Moattari, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    42 years of experience
    • 42 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1265487581
    • 1265487581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moattari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moattari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moattari has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moattari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moattari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moattari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moattari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moattari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

