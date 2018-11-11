Dr. Ali Mojaverian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mojaverian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mojaverian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mojaverian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University|Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Mojaverian works at
Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mojaverian has always had my best interest in my health. I have been seeing him for over 3 years for my Complex Sleep Apnea, Asthma, COPD. When I had to go to the hospital for breathing issues and was admitted he was there to see me and explained what was going on with my lungs from the X-rays, CT, MRIs that I had and what they found.
About Dr. Ali Mojaverian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1205829843
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hosp|North Shore University Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University|Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
