Dr. Mokhtarzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh, MD
Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Mokhtarzadeh's Office Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4654
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
- 3 6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 836-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ali after seeing 3 other doctors for the same problem. He immediately figured out my problem scheduled an orbit biopsy, and I am now 99% back to normal. I asked him why no one else could figure it out. He was very kind and humble and only spoke of the other doctors in the highest esteem, while showing empathy for the frustration I experienced in finding an answer. I found his humility, professionalism, and expertise a refreshing combo. His schedulers and nurses are also wonderful.
About Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1225299647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mokhtarzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokhtarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mokhtarzadeh has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokhtarzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokhtarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokhtarzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokhtarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokhtarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.