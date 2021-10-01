Overview of Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD

Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Mortazavi works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.