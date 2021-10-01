Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortazavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD
Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Mortazavi's Office Locations
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Mortazavi because he is a dedicated cardiologist and has the skills to repair my heart valve and extend my life. It is professionals like him who make our incredible medical system the best in the world.
About Dr. Ali Mortazavi, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295821478
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortazavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.
