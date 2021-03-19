See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (58)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD

Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mosharrafa works at Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Wu, MD
Dr. Peter Wu, MD
3.1 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
3.6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mosharrafa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery
    4611 E Shea Blvd Ste 230, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 513-8133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Back Pain
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Back Pain
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Community Health Choice
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Self Pay
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mosharrafa?

    Mar 19, 2021
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer and after my double mastectomy I opted for breast reconstruction. Dr. Ali Mosharrafa was there every step of the way, giving me the information I needed to make decisions regarding my care. He was very honest about managing my expectations and supporting whatever I decided. He worked closely with the breast surgeon so I could make the most informed decisions. His staff went out of their way to make me comfortable and make this process as easy as possible.
    — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mosharrafa to family and friends

    Dr. Mosharrafa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mosharrafa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457303471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosharrafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosharrafa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosharrafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosharrafa works at Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mosharrafa’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosharrafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosharrafa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosharrafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosharrafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.