Dr. Ali Moshtaghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Moshtaghi, MD
Dr. Ali Moshtaghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Moshtaghi's Office Locations
Urology Center Ali Moshtaghi MD1518 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moshtaghi is great. I have been seeing him for over twenty years and he has done two TURP procedures on me. He is very friendly and easy to talk with. He is gentle with his exams.
About Dr. Ali Moshtaghi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1396726840
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- St Marys Hosp
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Moshtaghi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Yeast Infections and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshtaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshtaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshtaghi.
