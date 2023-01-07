Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moustapha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Moustapha works at
Locations
HeartPlace Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 223-9112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
HeartPlace HEB1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 301, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-9970Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
From Gina, who is fantastic, can multitask like crazy and still make you feel all her attention is on you, the assistants warm and friendly and the Doctor himself, Dr. Moustapha. Very focused he is, knew all my history when I came in, does his homework, very calm and reassuring which I like in a doctor, for better or worse. I had heard about his reputation from many people in the neighborhood, besides my step-mother used him until her death at 82 year of age, a good friend uses him and I had worked at THR in Bedford and knew he was very well respected and much thought of. So, when I moved to the area, I seized the chance to become one of his patients and I am so glad that I did. Feel right at home, on the first day, and look forward to hopefully a long patient/doctor relationship, and seeing Gina sitting at that front desk. Wonderful practice. Thank you all for being there! Glad I am finally with you!
About Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
