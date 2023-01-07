Overview

Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Moustapha works at HeartPlace in Southlake, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.