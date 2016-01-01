See All Podiatric Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Ali Mumtaz, MD

Podiatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ali Mumtaz, MD

Dr. Ali Mumtaz, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Mumtaz works at Podiatry Associates in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mumtaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 433-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ali Mumtaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508217993
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mumtaz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mumtaz works at Podiatry Associates in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mumtaz’s profile.

    Dr. Mumtaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumtaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumtaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

