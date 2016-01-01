Dr. Ali Nadroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nadroo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Nadroo, MD
Dr. Ali Nadroo, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from Med Coll|Pgi Chandigrah and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nadroo's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Ali Nadroo, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Med Coll|Pgi Chandigrah
- Neonatology
