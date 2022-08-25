Dr. Ali Naini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Naini, MD
Dr. Ali Naini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kirkland13107 121st Way NE Bldg A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Dr. Naini saved me with an amazing ability to understand my Sciatic nerve pain that was in my legs and feet and chose a fusion surgery that had miraculous results. He is incredibly astute at his craft and it was obvious to me that he deeply cared about the outcome of my physical ailments. He is the absolute BEST!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Il College Med Peoria|Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
- St. Joseph Medical Center
