Overview of Dr. Ali Najafi, MD

Dr. Ali Najafi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Najafi works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.