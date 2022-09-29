Dr. Ali Najafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Najafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Najafi, MD
Dr. Ali Najafi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Najafi works at
Dr. Najafi's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates Medical Group Inc.7130 N Sharon Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-1100
-
2
Comprehensive Anesthesia A Ca Nursing Corporation7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-4898
-
3
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najafi?
I recently had an anterior lumbar fusion surgery with Dr. Ali Najafi and he was amazing from the beginning to the end. He has amazing bedside manner and took the time to answer all my questions before the surgery. He is extremely skilled and the surgery and recovery have been great. He is always available for questions and I recommend anyone who needs this surgery to visit him a he makes an uncomfortable surgery so much better!
About Dr. Ali Najafi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124129473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najafi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najafi works at
Dr. Najafi has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Najafi speaks Arabic.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Najafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.