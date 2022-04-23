Dr. Ali Namazie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namazie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Namazie, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Namazie, MD
Dr. Ali Namazie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Namazie's Office Locations
Encino Neurodiagnostic Center16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 226, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I finally, could sleep without waking up in the middle of the night feeling suffocating after 10+ years. I went to Dr. Namazie for my inner ear condition. Then, I took advantage of his patient and asked about my nasal septal deviation. He took his time to examine me without making me come another day. He suggested laser surgery. I made an appointment, for surgery. It took less than 45 minutes, and his assistance was very professional and helpful. I was up and already recovered and could breathe at night. Dr. Namazie gets it. From his excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind, and ability to connect. He was very attentive, energetic, and trustworthy, you would feel so comfortable with him, and feeling comfortable with a doctor is half of treatment. Indeed, the most treasured of the Doctors I have been privileged to meet. Dr. Namazie treated me as if I was a family member during all my meetings with him. His staffs were all very friendly and helpful. God Bless Them All.
About Dr. Ali Namazie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1184603102
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namazie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namazie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namazie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namazie has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namazie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Namazie speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Namazie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namazie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namazie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namazie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.