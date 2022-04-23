See All Otolaryngologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Ali Namazie, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (60)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ali Namazie, MD

Dr. Ali Namazie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encino, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles

Dr. Namazie works at Encino Neurodiagnostic Center in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Namazie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino Neurodiagnostic Center
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 226, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 23, 2022
    
    About Dr. Ali Namazie, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184603102
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Namazie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namazie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Namazie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namazie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namazie works at Encino Neurodiagnostic Center in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Namazie’s profile.

    Dr. Namazie has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namazie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Namazie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namazie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namazie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namazie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

