Dr. Ali Nasur, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Nasur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Locations
Texan Cardiovascular Institute1840 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 995-8420
Texan Cardiovascular Institute3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 505-7711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nasur is an amazing Doctor since I was a child I experienced arrhythmia at the time I didn’t know what that was. He found that I had SVT and did what he had to do to make me feel better. It feels good not to feel as if my heart is going to pop out of my chest anymore. Today had my loop recorder taken out after 4 years and I feel so lucky to have had a Doctor and his staff care so much about me. He is a caring Doctor that shows empathy and listens to his patients. Thank you Dr. Nasur, Rosio, Alex and the rest of the staff for your patience in caring for me.
About Dr. Ali Nasur, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922011782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasur has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasur.
