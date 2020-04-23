Dr. Ali Nawras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nawras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Nawras, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Nawras works at
Locations
-
1
University Of Toledo Medical Center1125 Hospital Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6105Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nawras?
Very kind, compassionate doctor. Takes his time and makes sure he answers all your questions. Not pushy, very down to earth. Seems very knowledgable.
About Dr. Ali Nawras, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619962974
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawras accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawras works at
Dr. Nawras has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nawras speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.