Dr. Ali Nemat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nemat, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Nemat, MD
Dr. Ali Nemat, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nemat works at
Dr. Nemat's Office Locations
-
1
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 733-1423
-
2
Jason R. Koh D.o. Inc2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 465, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemat?
Dr. Nemat took care of my father at LB Memorial Care for one month. He was our knight in shining armour! He accepted my 91 year old father into Accute Rehab a week after cervical surgery on C2,3,4 & 5, during COVID and had his team work with my Dad daily for two weeks until we were ready to go home. He would give me all the updates and although short on time, he was kind and I knew he was thorough. My Dad loved him. He totally took care of us and prepared by Dad to be self-sufficient at home.
About Dr. Ali Nemat, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447296462
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemat works at
Dr. Nemat speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.