Overview

Dr. Ali Nsair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Nsair works at UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.