Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD

Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Holzer Medical Center, Raleigh General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Oliashirazi works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Oliashirazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Orthopaedics
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • Holzer Medical Center
  • Raleigh General Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821057621
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
