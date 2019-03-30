Overview of Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD

Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Holzer Medical Center, Raleigh General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Oliashirazi works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.