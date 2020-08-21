Dr. Ali Pakravan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Pakravan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Pakravan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences and Health Services and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - Loxahatchee12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 593-3182Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pakravan?
Dr. Pakravan is skilled and professional. He is also a good listener and took time to discuss my health concerns. When admitted to Palms West he checked in to see how I was doing. When I had a bad flare up Dr. Pakravan would get me in asap. The office staff was just okay. When I tried to a get a prior authorization for a medication they completely dropped the ball. I had to speak directly to the doctor to get things done. Communication needs to improve. Wait times were very long. The office could do better with scheduling but honestly Dr. Pakravan is a stand up doctor who wants to make sure everyone who needs to see him can, so I don't begrudge him. I know I appreciated that curtesy when I needed it. Just come prepared to wait and know that he is worth it! 5/5 for the Doctor. 1/5 for the staff.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1639350622
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences and Health Services
Dr. Pakravan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakravan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakravan works at
Dr. Pakravan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakravan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pakravan speaks Persian and Turkish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakravan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakravan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakravan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakravan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.