Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD
Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations
South Coast Plastic Surgery4968 Booth Cir Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 701-4454
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Healed really nicely and felt comforted by doctor.
About Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1922354281
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
