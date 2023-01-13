See All Plastic Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD

Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Qureshi works at South Coast Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Plastic Surgery
    4968 Booth Cir Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 701-4454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922354281
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at South Coast Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

